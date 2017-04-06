Man hospitalised following stabbing in Co Laois
06/04/2017 - 13:18:33Back to Ireland Home
A man in his 20s is receiving treatment in hospital following a stabbing incident in Co Laois this morning.
It happened on Church Street in Portlaoise at around 11am.
Gardai say a man - in his late 20s - received apparent stab wounds and was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, with non life threatening injuries.
A man - also in his late 20s - was arrested a short time later and is being held at Portlaoise Garda Station.
Join the conversation - comment here