Man hospitalised following stabbing in Co Laois

A man in his 20s is receiving treatment in hospital following a stabbing incident in Co Laois this morning.

It happened on Church Street in Portlaoise at around 11am.

Gardai say a man - in his late 20s - received apparent stab wounds and was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, with non life threatening injuries.

A man - also in his late 20s - was arrested a short time later and is being held at Portlaoise Garda Station.