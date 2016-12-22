Man hospitalised after Belfast Christmas market stabbing

A man has been found stabbed near Belfast's Christmas market.

Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident beside the city hall.

The ambulance service was called to attend to the man at about 7.45pm on Wednesday. Police said they are working to establish where exactly the stabbing happened.

Belfast councillor Guy Spence condemned the violence.

He tweeted: "Hearing there's been a stabbing at our Christmas Market in Belfast. Liaising with PSNI in City Hall, no justification for this heinous act."

The Continental Christmas market attracts stall owners from all over Europe to the grounds of city hall.

The attack followed a drumming display in the market.

It was thronged with hundreds of people and fast food stalls. Police had been on guard nearby.

Adrian Huston told Belfast Live he and his wife Felicity were walking through the stalls when they saw a man beyond the barriers at city hall with his head drooped to his chest.

"From what we could see he was a very bad colour, very grey. He was just standing there very still and there was a steward from the market standing with him talking to him. We couldn't see that he was injured but he seemed to be in a bad way."