Man hit by part of rollercoaster in Cork released from hospital

Update 7.30pm: The man hospitalised earlier after being hit by part of a rollarcoaster in Cork has been released from hospital.

The man, who is originally from Poland, was working at the travelling theme park, Funderland.

The Polish man who was injured while setting up a rollercoaster ride at Funderland site in #Cork this morning has been discharged from CUH — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) March 24, 2017

Update 2.35pm: A statement released by Funderland revealed that the injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance.

The statement says the travelling theme park have been informed that worker has "fractures and injuries to his hand and leg and hopefully should be released later today."

Gardaí were in attendance and the Health and Safety Authority has arrived on site to carry out an investigation.

Earlier

A worker in Cork has been rushed to hospital after a metal beam injured him.

The incident occurred when a man in his 30s was constructing a rollercoaster at the Old CMP site on Pearse Road, the news location for the theme park Funderland.

BREAKING: Man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after a workplace accident while setting up rollercoaster ride at Funderland site #Cork — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) March 24, 2017

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority said they are aware of the incident and have sent an inspector to the scene to carry out an investigation.

The spokesperson said the man "was involved in the construction a roller coaster this morning and while he was on the back of a vehicle, he fell from the vehicle and a metal beam fell after him and injured him."

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition isn't thought to be life-threatening.