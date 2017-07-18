Man has part of ear bitten off in assault by gang of four men

Police in the North are appealing for information after a man had part of his ear bitten off during an attack in Belfast.

The 31-year-old man was walking through the Ross Street area at around 2am on Tuesday when he was assaulted by four men.

Police said part of his ear was bitten off and a tooth was knocked out in the attack.

The man was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault has been asked to contact detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 154 18/07/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.