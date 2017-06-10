Man gets into difficulty and dies while swimming off Mayo coast

A man is reported to have died after he got into difficulty while swimming off the Mayo coast yesterday.

The 50-year-old had been swimming with friends at Westport Quay at an area known as The Point before getting into difficulty and making it to the shoreline at about 7pm.

An ambulance was called to the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after 7pm.

His body has been taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where a post mortem will be carried out over the weekend.