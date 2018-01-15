Man found murdered in Limerick laid to rest with ashes of his beloved pet dog

A man found murdered in his Limerick home, was laid to rest with a box containing the ashes of one of his beloved pet dogs, following his funeral mass today, Monday, January 15, writes David Raleigh.

Martin “Moff” Clancy, who was devoted to his two canine companions “Trigger” and “Trapper”, was found by family members with fatal stab injuries, at his flat at Little O’Curry Street, on January 7.

While Trapper, who lived with Mr Clancy, is to be looked after by the deceased’s heartbroken family, the cremated remains of his dog Trigger, who died before Mr Clancy, were placed in a small box in the victim’s coffin and buried with him, a family source confirmed.

At his funeral mass in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, Mr Clancy’s loved ones brought symbols of his love for his dogs, including a dog lead; a photograph of his dogs; along with Mr Clancy’s walking stick and cap, which he used to take with him walking his dogs.

“For many people in our world, dogs are exceptionally good friends. They show great loyalty to people, and sometimes they save people’s lives, so there’s a great attachment between people and their dogs,” Fr Pat Hogan, PP, Moyross, told mourners.

“Martin was a great man for the dogs. He was very fond of the animal world and the dogs...I think there is something in somebody’s heart when they love dogs and animals; there’s a great softness and a great goodness in them.”

Fr Hogan told Mr Clancy’s parents Mary and Joe, and his seven brothers: “It has not been an easy time, and it won’t be an easy time ahead, because loss cuts very deeply into family life. Loss is painful and it rips through people’s hearts and people’s lives.”

“Loss is something that doesn’t go away, but we learn to cope, and we learn to live again. We’ll always have the memory and we’ll always have that empty space,” he added.

Gardaí are still trying to find a motive for his murder and appealed for information from the public. Two men were arrested and questioned by detectives as part of the murder probe, but were later released without charge.

Fr Hogan, said despite the “darkness” left following Mr Clancy’s murder, his family had personal memories of him which they should "cherish".

He told them: “You know what was best in him. You have the memories, you have lived with him, and you know (his) good heart and what was best in his heart."

John Clancy, a brother of the deceased, thanked neighbours and friends for their “care and attention”.

John Clancy praised gardaí for being “forthcoming with information and details”, yet, "kept the hard parts back from us" regarding his brother’s murder.

He also thanked two young women who discovered his brother’s body after they called at his flat just over a week ago.

A poem written by the two women in memory of the victim was read out by John Clancy.

“Our special memories of you Martin will always bring a smile; If only we could have you back, for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do; You always meant so very much to us, Martin, and you always will do.” “The fact that you are no longer here, will always leave us in pain; but you’re forever in our hearts, our friend until we meet again.”

Mourners applauded John Clancy, who, ending his emotional tribute to his brother, turned to his coffin and said: “For the seven of us left behind, ‘Moff’, it’s tough; it’s hard; and, we love you so much.”

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.