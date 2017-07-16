Man found injured on Dublin street pronounced dead at the scene

A man has died after being found with serious injuries on a street in Swords, Co Dublin last night.

Gardaí were at the scene in North Street at around 3.05am last night. The man was attended to by medical personnel, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased male, believed to be in his 30s, remains at the scene, which has been preserved for an examination.

The road has been closed from the junction of North Street/Seatown Road to North Street/Entrance to Carnegie Court Apartments.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses who may have been in or around North Street between 1.30am and 3am this morning or to anyone who may had drove around the area and have ‘Dash Cam’ footage from their vehicle, to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.