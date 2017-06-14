Man found injured in Swords dies in hospital

A man found injured in an underground car park at a Dublin apartment complex has died.

The man was discovered at Carnegie Court in Swords in the early hours of yesterday and rushed to Beaumont Hospital.

He passed away overnight and Gardaí are working to identify him.

He is described as being a white male in his late 30s to early 40s, with brown hair and of medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Swords.