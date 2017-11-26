Man found in serious condition in Cork city centre

Gardaí in Anglesea St are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a male (49) on Travers Street, Cork last night at approximately 2.40am.

The male who has serious head injuries was taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been on Travers St. around that time to contact them in Anglesea St on 021 4522000.