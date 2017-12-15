Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder to be sentenced next year

A Dublin man, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder, will be sentenced next year.

The 36-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, drove the woman to a secluded part of UCD in July 2014.

She told the court he turned into a monster and assaulted her before she managed to get away.

Issues have arisen in relation to the accused’s previous convictions and the case is back in court next week for legal argument.

He will not be sentenced until next March as a psychiatric report is also being prepared.