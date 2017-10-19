Man found dead in Dublin's Temple Bar district

A man was found dead in Dublin’s inner city last night.

The man, reported to be a rough sleeper, was discovered unresponsive at around 2am in Adair Lane in Dublin’s Temple Bar district.

He has not yet been identified. A file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Gardaí said that they are not treating the death as suspicious at the moment.

Local Councillor Christy Burke said that the man had been dead for some time.

“The person who found him had been with the man at 11 o’clock - the person may have been feeding the man, I’m not too sure – but the man appeared to be asleep,” he said.

“The guy came back then at 2 o’clock and he seemed to be in the same position.

“The guy tried to get a pulse, there was none, he got an ambulance, and he was pronounced dead and had been dead for some hours, which meant he had been dead from 11 o’clock.”

Sam McGuinness from Dublin Simon Community said: “On behalf of Dublin Simon Community I would like to offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the gentleman who was found in Temple Bar this morning.

“While we have no further information on the circumstances of the man’s death at this moment, however we do know that people who are homeless and sleeping on our streets are very vulnerable; particularly as we move into the colder weather and harsher conditions.

“As the crisis has continued to escalate rapidly, our soup run and rough sleeper team, who are out 365 nights of the year, see first hand the difficulties that people on our streets are faced with. People are tired, they are undernourished, their medication may not be used and they are open to other exposures like alcohol or drugs.

“We are seeing great efforts by the Dublin Simon Community, the Local Authorities and other Housing Bodies, to deliver additional emergency beds as the demand increases. However, the ever rising flow into homelessness means that there is a real challenge to keep up with the demand for beds.

“As we face into the winter ahead, we are desperately worried about the fate of the people who are sleeping on our streets and deeply hope that another person does not perish in these very tragic and sad circumstances.”

This man is believed to be the sixth homeless person to die in the last two months.

In September a 26-year-old man was found dead in emergency accommodation in Dublin.

His death came days after a 27-year-old mother-of-two died in the Kildare hotel she had been housed in.

A former chef in his 50s died in hospital after being found unconscious on Suffolk street in the city centre

A man in his 40s was found dead in Bray. He had been sleeping in a tent on the Boghall Road

A woman in her 30s, been sleeping in a tent in the city, was found dead in Cork also last month.