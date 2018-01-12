Man found dead in Dalkey named locally

Update 1.23pm: A Garda technical examination is underway at the scene where a man’s body was discovered in Dublin this morning.

The remains of a man in his thirties were found in a laneway off Convent Road in Dalkey at around 8.30am.

The Garda technical team arrived at the scene in Dalkey at around 11.30am this morning to examine the area.

Scene at Dalkey. Photo: Colin Keegan

Gardai from Dun Laoighre are investigating the discovery and said they are keeping an open mind in their investigations at this stage.

A full post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

The man has been named locally as Michael Burke, in his early thirties and living close by.

As Gardai continue their investigations in the south Dublin suburb they are appealing to anyone who may have been in the laneway off Convent Road last night or early this morning to contact them.

