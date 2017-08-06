Man fatally stabbed in Clare

A man has died after a stabbing in Co Clare.

The 25-year-old man was stabbed in the Marion Estate in Kilkee in Co Clare. He was taken to Limerick University Hospital at about 1.15am today, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the investigation and is being held at Kilrush garda station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau is scheduled to attend later.

Gardaí at Kilrush, Co Clare are investigating. They have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.