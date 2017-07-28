Man faces trial over death of 13-year-old boy in alleged hit-and-run

A man is to face trial accused of dangerous driving causing death of a 13-year-old boy following an alleged hit-and-run incident in Dublin.

Dean Shelley, 27, from Casement Road, Finglas, Dublin appeared in court on Friday morning charged with dangerous driving causing the death of pedestrian Lee Henry and failing to remain at the scene, at the R139, Old N32, Coolock on Oct. 22 last year.

The young boy suffered serious injuries when he was struck that night by a car on the R139. He was taken to Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street where he was later pronounced dead.

Garda Sergeant Noel Smyth told Judge John Lindsay at Dublin District Court that he arrested Mr Shelley at 9.20am on Friday at Coolock station. He was charged with the two offences and after caution he made no reply and he was handed true copies of the charge,” said Garda Sgt Smyth.

He confirmed that there was no objection to bail with conditions and he asked for the case to be adjourned for six weeks for Mr Shelley to be served with a book of evidence. Garda Sgt Smyth said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that all matters are to be dealt with on indictment, meaning that the accused will face trial in the circuit court.

Members of Lee Henry’s family watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Judge Lindsay agreed to impose bail conditions sought by Garda Sgt Smyth and told Mr Shelley that he had to sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Finglas Garda station, surrender his passport and not apply for a replacement, have no contact directly or indirectly with witnesses and have a mobile phone powered up, in credit and switched on so he can be contacted 24 hours a day.

Mr Shelley’s solicitor Danica Kinane told the court that the phone number could be provided today.

Ms Kinane made a successful application for legal aid to be granted to her client after she furnished the court with a statement of Mr Shelley’s means and the judge there was no objection being made by Garda Sgt Smyth.

Mr Shelley, who was wearing a grey jacket, white shirt and black trousers, has not yet indicated how he will plead and did not address the court.

He was remanded on bail in his own bond of €300 to appear again at the district court on Sept. 8 when it is expected he will be served with a book and returned for trial.