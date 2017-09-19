Man faces trial after child finds pipe bomb under prison officer's car

A 31-year-old man, who was charged after a pipe-bomb was found by a child under a prison officer’s car, has been sent forward for trial to the circuit court in Dublin,writes Tom Tuite.

Mark O’Shea, who is of no fixed abode but originally from Cork, is accused of unlawful possession of explosives at St Aidan’s Park on June 11 last when an army bomb disposal unit was called out to remove a suspicious device.

Dublin District Court had refused jurisdiction to hear the case after an outline of the evidence was given. This means he will face trial in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Garda Sergeant Liam Donoghue had told the court it was alleged the accused walked into the driveway of the house with a pipe bomb in a bag and left it under a car.

The device was found by a child, aged 8, who picked it up and brought it inside to his grandparents who looked at it and handed it to another man.

He began to open it and ball bearings fell out at which the house was evacuated.

The accused, who is in custody on remand, faced his latest hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday when he was served with a book of evidence by Garda Sergeant Donoghue.

Judge Blake made the order sending him forward for trial at the next term of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. His next hearing will take place on Oct. 27, the judge said.

Mr O’Shea was warned that he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence. The man spoke once saying, “yes” when asked if he understood.

At his first hearing Garda Sergeant Donoghue had told the court that Mr O’Shea “make no reply” when charged.

The offence is contrary to the Explosive Act as amended by the Offences Against the State Act.