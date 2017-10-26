Man faces court after Tallaght manhunt

A man is due before court in Dublin this morning charged over the Tallaght crime spree.

The man in his 30s was arrested after an eight-hour rampage on Monday.

He was ultimately arrested outside Citywest Shopping Centre

Armed with a machine gun, he stole and crashed a number of cars as Gardaí tried to track him down.

He has now been charged with a number of offences and is due to appear before Tallaght District Court at 10.30am.