Man extradited from UK and charged with Gareth Hutch murder facing Special Criminal Court

A Dublin man who was extradited from the UK to be charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch in a shooting last year will be tried in the Special Criminal Court.

Jonathan Keogh, 31, from north inner city Dublin, had been remanded in custody on August 24 last after he became the third person to be charged with the murder of father-of-one Gareth Hutch who was a nephew of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch. His sister Regina Keogh and Dublin man Thomas Fox had been charged earlier.

Mr Hutch, who was aged 35, was gunned down getting into his car outside Avondale House flats, on North Cumberland Street in inner city Dublin on the morning of May 24 last year.

His death came during a series of killings in the feud between Hutch and Kinahan gangs.

Mr Keogh was served with a book of evidence when he appeared again at Cloverhill District Court. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that he is to face a non-jury trial in the Special Criminal Court.

Gareth Hutch in 2016.

A State solicitor said the ordinary courts are not effective for the administration of justice in this case.

The judge made the order sending him forward for trial in custody as the district court cannot grant bail in murder cases.

A date for his appearance at the Special Criminal Court has yet to be set.

At his first hearing he was brought to court under armed Garda escort after he got off an aircraft at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

Garda Sergeant Enda O’Sullivan had told court he arrested the accused on foot of a European Arrest Warrant at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel at 2.21pm on August 24 last.

He was brought to Clondalkin Garda Station where he was charged at 3.50pm that day, Gda Sgt O'Sullivan said. Mr Keogh made no reply to the charge after caution and was handed a copy of the warrant and charge sheet, the court had heard.

He has not yet entered a plea.

CCTV images of a suspect in the Gareth Hutch shooting.

In July, his sister, mother-of-five Regina Keogh from Kings Inn Street, Dublin, was sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court. She is also accused of the murder of Mr Hutch and when charged she had replied: “I didn't do it. I didn't murder anybody”.

The UK’s National Crime Agency, in conjunction with An Garda Siochana and the London Metropolitan Police, had arrested Mr Keogh on June 10 in the Romford area of Essex in England on foot of a European Arrest warrant. He was held in custody in the UK pending the extradition proceedings.

Their brother Michael Keogh was shot dead on May 31 as he sat a car after leaving his flat at Sheridan Court in Dublin's north inner city.

In February, 30-year-old Thomas Fox, who has an address at Rutland Court, in north inner city Dublin, was also sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court. He is also accused of the murder of Gareth Hutch.