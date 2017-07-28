Man due to appear in court over death of pedestrian last year

A man is due to appear in court this morning in relation to a fatal road collision which occurred in Dublin last year.

The man who is in his 20s was involved in a collision which left another man dead.

The male predestrian suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car on October 22, 2016 on the R139, Old N32 in Coolock, Dublin.

He was taken to Children's University Hospital, Temple Street where he was later pronounced dead.

The car involved in the collision failed to stop or remain at the scene.

It was located and seized a short time later close to the scene.

A man, mid 20’s, was later arrested in connection with this collision.