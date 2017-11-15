Man due in court in relation to fatal Halloween assault in Tallaght

A 20-year-old man is due in court today charged in connection with a fatal Halloween assault in Tallaght, Dublin.

Luke O'Reilly from Kiltipper was discovered with head injuries on the Old Blessington Road in the early hours of the first of November.

The accounting and business student had been socialising locally on Halloween night.

It is believed he was assaulted in an alleged one-punch attack and was transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry when he died from his injuries on Monday.

The 20-year-old man is due in court at half ten this morning.