Man due in court in connection with robbery at Dublin shopping centre
01/04/2017 - 08:17:27Back to Ireland Home
A man is due before the courts in Dublin this morning in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery.
It happened on Monday at Clarehall Shopping Centre at around 9.30am in the morning.
Security staff were approached by a man with what appeared to be a knife.
He then threatened staff and escaped with a cash box.
After an investigation a man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday and he is due before Dublin District Court this morning.