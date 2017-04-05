Man due in court in connection with neighbour's murder in Kerry

Earlier: A man in his 60s is to appear before a court in Tralee today in connection with the death of an elderly farmer yesterday in what local reports suggest may have been ’a row over noise’.

A murder investigation was launched yesterday afternoon after a man in his 70s died following a road collision invoving a teleporter.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident involving a car and the teleporter vehicle in Rattoo, Ballyduff, at about 8.45am yesterday.

Paramedics were unable to revive 74-year-old Anthony O’Mahony, a single man from Ardoughter, near Causeway, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí became suspicious after finding several puncture wounds, consistent with those of a teleporter, on the car in which the man died.

Shortly before 10am, a local farmer was arrested at a neighbour’s house in Rattoo.

He was brought to Listowel Garda Station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Shortly after midday, Listowel’s chief Garda Superintendent, Dan Keane, confirmed a full murder inquiry was under way.

The body and both vehicles remained at the scene while gardaí from the technical bureau carried out an examination.

Dr Margot Bolster, assistant state pathologist, was on her way to do a preliminary examination last night and carry out a full postmortem at University Hospital Kerry.

Mr O’Mahony was described locally as a progressive farmer involved for many years in growing vegetables on his Causeway farm and supplying the Dublin markets with his produce.

It is believed that he was going to check on his spring barley at the Ballyduff farm yesterday morning.

The deceased and the arrested man are believed to have known each other.

Locals spoke of a history between the pair which may have been over land.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.