Man due in court in connection with murder of Nicola Collins

A man in his 40s is due in court today in connection with the murder of Nicola Collins in Cork.

The mother of three was found dead at an apartment on Pophams Road in Farranree on March 27.

The 38-year-old, who was originally from Tralee, sustained head and neck injuries.

The man, who was arrested yesterday morning, is due before a sitting of Cork District Court.

He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act at Mayfield Garda Station.