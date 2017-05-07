Man due in court in connection with death of Noel Kirwan

A man in his 20s is due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am tomorrow charged in relation to the death of Noel Kirwan.

Mr Kirwan was shot dead as he sat in a car in the driveway of a house of a house at St. Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin Dublin on December 22 last.

A man and a woman were arrested on May 2, 2017 in North Co Dublin and were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Lucan and Blanchardstown Garda Stations.

The woman in her 20s has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.