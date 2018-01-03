Man due in court in connection with attempted robbery of Dublin pub

A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a Dublin pub.

Gardaí say the man in his 30s entered the Speaker Connolly Bar in Firhouse on New Year's Day with what is believed to be a shotgun, but was later discovered to be an imitation firearm.

He threatened staff and demanded cash before being tackled by three customers.

He was later arrested by Gardaí and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.