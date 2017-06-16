Man due in court in connection with alleged sex offences at Midlands GAA grounds
A man is due to appear at Longford District Court this morning in connection with a number of alleged sex offences at a Midlands GAA grounds.
The man was arrested as part of a Garda investigation into allegations of distribution of child abuse images as well as an alleged sexual assault.
It is understood this morning's arrest follows months of investigation work by Gardaí and UK authorities into the allegations, which are understood to involve a number of minors.