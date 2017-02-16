Man due in court in Clare charged with armed robbery of retail outlet

A man has been arrested in Co. Clare in connection with an armed robbery at a retail outlet in Bunratty.

The 32-year-old man is expected before Ennis District Court this morning charged in connection with an armed robbery at around 2.30pm yesterday.

It is alleged that a man entered the retail outlet armed with a knife, and threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with a small amount of cash.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Gardaí attached to Shannon Garda Station arrested a 32-year-old man in a follow-up operation a short time later.

A small amount of cash and a knife were recovered, and a car was also seized.

The arrested man was taken to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.