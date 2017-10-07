Man due in court following Dublin firearm seizure
A man is due in court later in connection with the seizure of a handgun and ammunition in West Dublin.
The man - who is in his 30s - was arrested in the Rathbourne Village area of Ashtown on Wednesday, in an operation targetting organised crime.
He is due before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning at the Courts of Criminal Justice.
A woman in her 30s who was arrested during the operation has been released without charge.
Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions.
