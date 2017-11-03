Man due in court following Dublin burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 30s following a burglary in Dublin.

The burglary took place in Ranelagh Village, Dublin 6 on Wednesday.

During the course of the burglary a number of items of equipment were stolen.

The Detective Unit in Donnybrook commenced a surveillance operation at a location where the stolen property had been stored by the suspect.

Yesterday, Gardaí observed a man attempting to removing the stolen property.

The man was arrested and detained at Donnybrook Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10:30am.