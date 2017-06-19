Man drowns after getting into difficulty in Tipperary river

A man has drowned in a river in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí and emergency services were called after reports of a man in difficulty while swimming in the River Suir near the centre of Carrick-on-Suir just before 5pm this evening.

The Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter was tasked to the scene along with Carrick River Rescue and the local Civil Defence.

The Coast Guard spotted a body just after 6pm and boats were directed to the location where they recovered the man's body at 6.20pm.

The remains of the 25-year-old man were taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.