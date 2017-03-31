Man driving motorised go-cart dies in traffic collision
A man driving a motorised go-cart has died in a road accident today.
The crash happened at Nurney, Co Carlow at 2.45pm today.
The man, aged in his 20s, was fatally injured when the go-cart he was driving and a van were in collision.
He was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was pronounced dead.
A post mortem examination will take place on Monday at University Hospital Waterford.
The driver of the van was not injured.
