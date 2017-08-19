Man discovered with injuries in Co Wicklow is critically ill

Investigations are continuing after a man was discovered with serious injuries in Bray, Co Wicklow on Tuesday.

The man in his 50s remains in a critical condition in hospital in Dublin this morning.

Shortly before 6am on Tuesday , the man was discovered on Dargle Road in Bray, with what are described as significant injuries.

The 56-year-old man is described as being 5 foot 8 in height, of thin build, with short grey hair.

He was wearing a wine-coloured jacket, a black t-shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms.

He is currently in a critical condition in St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí have identified the man, and are anxious to establish how his injuries occurred

They are asking anyone who may have seen the man between 11.35pm on Monday night and 5.55am on Tuesday morning to contact them.