Man dies in Wicklow road accident

A man has died following a road accident in Co Wicklow today.

The pedestrian, believed to be aged in his 40s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car on the Coolgreany Road in Arklow at about 2.20am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to St. Columcille's Hospital in Loughlinstown, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road at the scene of the crash is closed pending an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Arklow Garda Station on 0402 26320.