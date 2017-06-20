Man dies in Waterford accident involving HGV and tractor

A man has died in a road accident involving a HGV and a tractor in Co Waterford.

The accident happened on the N25 Waterford bypass at approximately 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver and only occupant of the HGV, a man aged in his early 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor, a 25-year old man, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene. The local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.