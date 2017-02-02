Man dies in two car collision in Dublin

A 35-year-old man has died following a crash in Dublin.

The two car collision happened on the Skerries Road in Rush at 11.30pm last night.

The man - who was the sole occupant of one of the cars - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and two men in the other car were taken to hospital where their injuries are described as serious but non life threatening.

The road is closed for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.