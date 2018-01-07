Man dies in traffic accident in Lucan

A man has died in a road accident in Dublin this morning.

The man in his late 40s died when his car left the road and hit a wall at around 2.15am on the N4 inbound at Lucan this morning.

He was the only person in the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Blanchardtown Hospital for a post mortem.

The road at the scene of the collision has reopened as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnesses the collision or can assist them in the investigation to contact them at Lucan Garda Station at 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.