Man dies in single car collision in Meath

A man has died in a single vehicle crash in Meath this morning.

The road traffic collision happened on the R157, Maynooth to Dunboyne Road at 9am today.

The man, aged 39, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a pole.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

He was pronounced dead and his body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

The road was closed for a period of time as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600 or any Garda Station.