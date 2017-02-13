Man dies in overnight road accident on N52

A man has died following a road accident in Co Offaly last night.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the N52, Tullamore to Nenagh Road, at Derrydonnelly, Kilcormac, Co Offaly last night at around 11.15pm.

One man, aged in his late 30s, was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where a post mortem is to take place.

A section of the N52 at Derrydonnelly is currently closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who may have travelled the N52 close to Kilcormac last night between 10.45pm and 11.30pm, to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.