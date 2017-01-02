Man dies in medical emergency aboard transatlantic jet

A transatlantic jet was diverted to Shannon Airport yesterday after a man died on board.

Kuwait Airways Flight 117 was travelling from Kuwait to New York when the crew declared a medical emergency.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the Boeing 777-200 when it landed at 2.15pm.

The man was pronounced dead and his body was taken to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

He was in his sixties and had been travelling under medical supervision.

Gardaí say there were no suspicious circumstances.