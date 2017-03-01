Man dies in horrific 12-car pile-up on M7 after 'freak hailstone storm'

By David Raleigh

Part of the M7 Dublin to Limerick Road has been closed after a motorist lost his life in a horrific 12-car pile-up tonight.

According to a reliable source, the man, aged in his 50s, suffered catastrophic head injuries and died after his car left the road between Birdhill and Castletroy, shortly before 8pm.

It is believed a freak hailstone storm which is reported to have hit the area at the time of the incident, may have been a factor in the multi-vehicle collision.

M7 Southbound between jctns 27, Birdhill & 28, Castletroy is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 1, 2017

According to sources there are reports of "multiple injuries" to a number of casualties, but these injuries are not believed to be serious.

The deceased had been driving from Birdhill towards Limerick when his car left the road and crashed through a fence, a source said.

A "multi-agency response" is being carried out by emergency services.

At least six fire trucks containing crews from Limerick city, and Newport, Nenagh, in Co Tipperary, as well as six ambulances from the region, have been dispatched to the scene.

A crew of fire fighters attached Limerick City and County Fire Service who had been attending a minor collision in Newport, were swiftly on the scene of the "massive pile up", sources said.

Gardaí have closed the southbound traffic lane between Junction 27 Birdhill and Junction 28 Castletroy and are awaiting a garda forensic collision investigator to conduct a detailed examination of the scene.

Steady stream of emergency vehicles attending multi vehicle crash on M7 S/B before J29 Castletroy. pic.twitter.com/Qx5q757kKR — Fiona Donnellan (@fionadonnellan) March 1, 2017

Gardaí, paramedics and fire crews were alerted to the area after receiving reports of a number of collisions in the area.

It is understood up to 12 cars skidded off the road around the the same time after a heavy sleet shower struck.

"There was a massive snowball storm and a heavy shower of sleet around the time of the fatal crash. There were at around 12 cars involved," a reliable source said.

BREAKING: A section of the M7 motorway between J27 (Birdhill) and J28 (Castletroy) has been closed following a serious collision pic.twitter.com/D4GqG3Lk2O — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) March 1, 2017

"The deceased's car went off the road and crashed through a fence. His vehicle ended up on waste ground in a ravine just off the motorway."

Traffic in the area was being turned around by Gardaí and diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, are investigating.