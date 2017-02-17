Man dies in hit-and-run in County Meath

A pedestrian in his 20s has been killed following a hit-and-run in County Meath.

The man was struck by a vehicle on the Rathmolyon to Summerhill Road at around 8.50pm last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and have asked that anyone with information or anyone who travelled this road between 8.30pm and 9pm yesterday evening to contact Trim Garda Station on 046-9481540, The Garda Confidential telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.