Man dies in farming accident in County Clare

A 52-year-old man has died following a farming accident in Co Clare, writes Patrick Flynn.

The tragedy happened on Tuesday evening at around 7.20pm at a farm in Labasheeda in the south of the county. The alarm was raised by another man who was also working on the farm.

It is understood the victim had been working with a tractor and trailer and was unloading slurry when the vehicle rolled backwards and knocked him into a slurry pit.

It’s believed the man then drowned however, all the circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated.

Two units of the fire brigade and an ambulance from Kilrush were called to the scene where fire crews quickly set about recovering the man from the pit. Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful however.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination is due to be carried out. The victim has not yet been named.

Inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are due to visit the scene of the tragedy today while Gardaí will also undertake a separate investigation.