Man dies in Donegal crash

A man in his late 30s has died in a crash in County Donegal.

The two-car collision happened at Strand Head near Malin this evening at around 6pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his early 30s, was uninjured.

The road has been closed to allow for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision experts and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.