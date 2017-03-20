Man dies in crash on M1

Update: 10:30pm A man has died in a crash in county Dublin.

The 27-year-old pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in an incident on the M1 at Balbriggan at around seven o'clock this evening.

The route northbound at junction five is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

The scene is expected to remain closed for some time to allow for a forensic examination.

Heavy delays are being experienced in the area as a result and motorists are asked to follow the instructions of Gardaí.

