Man dies in crash on M1
20/03/2017 - 20:01:21Back to Ireland Home
Update: 10:30pm A man has died in a crash in county Dublin.
The 27-year-old pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in an incident on the M1 at Balbriggan at around seven o'clock this evening.
The route northbound at junction five is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.
The scene is expected to remain closed for some time to allow for a forensic examination.
Heavy delays are being experienced in the area as a result and motorists are asked to follow the instructions of Gardaí.
Earlier: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the M1 in Dublin tonight.
The route northbound at junction five is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.
The scene is expected to remain closed for some time so delays can be expected.
Gardaí can confirm that as a result of the serious RTC on the M1 at junction 5 - the road is now CLOSED and local diversions are in place.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 20, 2017