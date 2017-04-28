Man dies in crash between motorbike and 4x4

A man has died in a road accident in Co Tipperary today.

The 53-year-old male was seriously injured when his motorcycle and a 4x4 vehicle were in collision on the R438 at Annagh Cross near Birr at around 12.30pm this afternoon.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

TIPPERARY: Borrisokane/Annagh Rd (R438) closed until further notice between Walsh Park Cross and Taylor’s Cross following collision theAA.ie — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 28, 2017

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.