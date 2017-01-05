Man dies in Cork housefire

A man in his early 70s has died in a house fire in Cork city.

The fire broke out in a downstairs room in the house off Shandon Street just before 12 noon today.

Three units of Cork City Fire Service attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who saw smoke coming from the house on Old Friary Place.

The man, in his early 70s, was well known in the area and had been living alone.

The man's body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

Gardaí say the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

Additional reporting by Ann Murphy, Evening Echo.