Man dies in Cork car crash

A man has died after his car hit a wall in Co Cork this morning.

The man in his 40s was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it crashed at Ballinwillin Strand in Ballycotton just before 10am.

The road has been closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene.

The man has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.
