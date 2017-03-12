Man dies in Cork car crash

A man has died after his car hit a wall in Co Cork this morning.

The man in his 40s was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it crashed at Ballinwillin Strand in Ballycotton just before 10am.

The road has been closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene.

CORK: Ballinwillin Strand, Ballycotton is closed following a fatal single vehicle collision. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 12, 2017

The man has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.