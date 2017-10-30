Man dies in Clare road accident

One man has died and a woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Co Clare early this morning.

The incident occurred at around 4am at Carraig Hill, Woodcock Hill off the old Limerick to Cratloe Road.

The car is understood to have lost control and hit a ditch close to a junction.

Fire crews from Limerick City and Shannon Town responded to the collision along with HSE ambulances, a rapid response advanced paramedic unit from Ennis and Gardaí.

Firefighters and paramedics carried out CPR on the male occupant of the car, however efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The woman was treated and stabilised at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

She is understood to be in a serious condition.

Both the man and woman are believed to be aged in their 20s.

The road remains closed pending completion of a forensic examination.

As the incident occurred within the Limerick garda division, the investigation into the collision is being coordinated from Henry Street in Limerick. Witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact 061 212400.