Man dies in car accident on country road in Donegal

A man has died in a car accident in Co. Donegal this morning.

The man, who is said to be in his late 50s, was the sole occupant of the car which was the only vehicle involved.

It happened on a minor road at Curransport, Gortahork, sometime between 1.30am and 11.30am today.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been removed for post mortem and the scene has been preserved for forensic collision investigators.