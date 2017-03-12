Man dies following stabbing incident at house in Co Galway
Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault at a house in Co Galway this morning.
The incident happened on Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue, Co Galway shortly after 4am this morning.
A man, aged in his late 30s, suffered apparent stab wounds.
He received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. A post mortem is to be arranged.
Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his mid 60s, at the scene.
He is currently detained at Gaillimh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The scene is preserved for technical examination. The State Pathologist’s Office has been notified.