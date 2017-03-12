Man dies following stabbing incident at house in Co Galway

Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault at a house in Co Galway this morning.

The incident happened on Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue, Co Galway shortly after 4am this morning.

A man, aged in his late 30s, suffered apparent stab wounds.

He received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. A post mortem is to be arranged.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his mid 60s, at the scene.

He is currently detained at Gaillimh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved for technical examination. The State Pathologist’s Office has been notified.