Man dies following crash between bus and car

A man in his 50's has died following a crash between a bus and a car in Co. Roscommon.

The incident happened on the Ballinasloe to Athlone Road at around 10.15 this morning.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he later died.

His female passenger was uninjured, while the bus driver sustained minor injuries.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealling for witnesses or anyone who was on the route between 9.30am and 10.15am to contact Roscommon Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.